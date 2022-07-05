Three dead after Highlands crash at Slochd Summit
- Published
Three people have died after a road crash on the A9 in the Scottish Highlands.
An air ambulance was dispatched to the three-vehicle collision at Slochd Summit, near Carrbridge, at about 11:40 on Tuesday. Four people were taken to hospital.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and specialist resources were sent to the incident.
Police Scotland said the road remains closed with diversions in place.
A force spokesperson said: "Three people have died following a road crash on the A9 at Slochd Summit.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision."