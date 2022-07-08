Book of Deer manuscript returns to Aberdeen after 1,000 years
The historic Book of Deer - believed to be the oldest surviving Scottish manuscript - has returned to the north east for the first time in 1,000 years to go on show.
The 10th Century manuscript is noted for containing the earliest surviving Gaelic writing from Scotland.
It is normally held in the collections of Cambridge University.
The Book of Deer will be on public display at Aberdeen Art Gallery until Sunday 2 October.
Aberdeenshire heritage group The Book of Deer Project received £128,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to secure the loan from Cambridge University Library, where it has been since 1715.
The small book is believed to originate from the Monastery of Deer, near Aden Country Park in the Mintlaw area.
The Monastery of Deer had the historic book in its care by 1,000AD, before the building fell out of use when its monks moved.
It provides an insight into the early church, culture and society of the period, and also features Latin text.
Anne Simpson, chairwoman of the Book of Deer Project, said they were delighted to have secured the "precious wee book".
Video: Scotland’s oldest surviving manuscript, the Book of Deer, returns to the north east for the first time in centuries. It’s going on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery. The pocket gospel dates between 850 and 1000AD. @AbdnArtMuseums pic.twitter.com/DzUVtE7qOI— BBC North East Scot (@BBCNorthEast) July 7, 2022
She said: "It's such an important part of Scotland's history and culture, that's perhaps not as well-known as it should be.
"This exhibition provides an opportunity for it to be better known and appreciated."
Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron said: "There can be no doubt that the 'splendid little book' is one of Scotland's greatest treasures.
"Visitors to the Art Gallery will have a rare opportunity to see it up close, as well as the chance to learn more about its significance and what it can tell us about this fascinating period in Scotland's history."
Alongside the Book of Deer, four volumes from the medieval Aberdeen Burgh Registers - which also contain illustrations - will be on display.