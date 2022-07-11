Collections suspended after Aberdeen recycling centre fire
A major fire at an Aberdeen recycling facility forced waste collections to be suspended on Monday.
More than 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at the Suez plant in Altens over the weekend after it broke out on Friday.
Suez Recycling and Recovery said household waste and recycling collections were due to resume on Tuesday.
Saturday collections will take place to catch up on Monday's rounds.
Firefighters are continuing to manage the scene.
Suez said an investigation would begin once the fire had been dealt with.
Regional director John Wilkinson thanked the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts to extinguish the fire and apologised to the local community for any disruption.
Volunteers provided food and drinks for firefighters over the weekend.