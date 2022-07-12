Woman, 82, dies in two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
An 82-year-old woman has died and another pensioner left seriously injured after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead road, north of Hatton, just after 11:00.
The woman, who was driving a red Dacia Sandero, died at the scene.
A 76-year-old female passenger in a grey Vauxhall Zafira suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The driver of the Vauxhall, a 49-year-old man, was uninjured.
The A90 remains closed, with diversions in place via Mintlaw.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the fatal crash.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "As we continue our inquiries into the collision, our thoughts remain with the family of the driver who sadly died.
"I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, or anyone who has dashcam of the area either before or immediately after the collision, to contact us."