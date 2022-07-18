Three hurt in A90 speed camera van collision
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a speed camera van on the outskirts of Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said a grey Saab 95 collided with the Scottish Camera Unit, which was parked at the side of the road beside a grey Skoda Karoq.
It happened on the A90 between Dyce and Blackdog at about 14:00 on Sunday.
The drivers of the stationary vehicles - men aged 35 and 45 - were on foot. They were taken to hospital with the 69-year-old male driver of the Saab.
Insp Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: "Thankfully the injuries sustained by the three men have been described as not life-threatening.
"Our inquiries into the crash are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or the vehicles involved, to please come forward and speak to officers."