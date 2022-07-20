Serial sex attacker who skipped trial jailed for nine years
- Published
A serial sex attacker who went missing during his trial has been jailed for nine years.
Edward Findlay, 57, of Elgin in Moray, preyed on four girls during a 25-year campaign of abuse, which included raping three of them.
One of his victims was as young as six.
The crimes occurred between 1995 and 2019 in Elgin and Fochabers, as well as Alloa in Clackmannanshire. He was jailed for eight years, plus an extra year for contempt of court.
Findlay had gone on trial at the High Court in Inverness earlier this year.
He was on bail, but failed to turn up on three consecutive days after victims had relived their ordeals to jurors.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and Findlay was found guilty in his absence.
'Taken no responsibility'
He was convicted of raping three of the girls as well as lewd and libidinous behaviour against the other.
Findlay was eventually arrested in June and appeared via video link from prison for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lady Drummond told him: "It appears that you have taken no responsibility for your crimes or the impact your behaviour has had."
Speaking about Findlay going missing during the trial, the judge added: "I have no hesitation in finding that you acted in wilful defiance of the court's authority.
"It had the potential to jeopardise your trial after witnesses had given evidence."
Findlay will also be monitored for four years after his release.
He will be on the sex offenders list indefinitely.