Stonehaven crash: Derailment steering group has yet to meet
- Published
A steering group announced earlier this year to drive safety improvements on Scotland's railways following a fatal derailment has yet to meet.
Three people died when the train hit a landslide near Stonehaven in August 2020 after heavy rain.
The new panel was announced in March after a report on the crash made 20 safety recommendations.
The RMT union said the situation was disappointing. Transport Scotland said discussions had started.
Last week, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said Network Rail Scotland had failed to provide tangible supporting evidence to demonstrate safety steps taken so far.
The track operator said it was "committed to learning the lessons" of the crash.
Gordon Martin, of the RMT, said while meetings about establishing the steering group had taken place they were yet to deal with substantial issues.
"It's extremely disappointing, I don't understand the heel dragging here," he said.
"A major derailment happened, people were killed, lessons need to be learned.
"Really for me, Network Rail and the Scottish government should be making haste with this, putting measures in place to ensure the possibility of another accident like this is low if not eliminated."
Transport Scotland said in a statement: "The transport minister has requested the establishment of a steering group to implement the recommendations about safety performance in accidents involving older rolling stock on the Scottish network.
"Keeping with the minister's undertaking, the group will involve representatives from the rail trade unions.
"Transport Scotland have commenced discussions with those parties who will participate in this important group and the response has been universally positive."
It added discussions over governance arrangements, including meeting frequency and terms of reference, were ongoing.
The statement concluded: "It is anticipated that the group will convene shortly."
Train drivers' union Aslef has called for a public inquiry into the crash.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the train derailed at Carmont on 12 August 2020.
Six other people were injured when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service hit washed-out debris at Carmont, south of Stonehaven.
The train was returning to Aberdeen due to the railway being blocked further down the line.