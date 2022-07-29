Man jailed for broom handle attack on woman in Aberdeen
A man has been jailed for an attack on a woman with a broom handle in Aberdeen, that left her without sight in one eye.
Daniel Lawson, 40, carried out the attack at a house on Mill Drive in November 2020.
He was convicted of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.
Lawson - who blamed the pressures of the Covid lockdown - was jailed for three years and nine months.
The woman has already had a number of operations and may need further surgery.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Alistair Watson said: "You attacked her in a fairly vicious and sustained manner using a broom pole as a weapon.
"This was described as you 'ramming' the pole into her eye. She has now all but lost the sight in that eye.
"You appeared to have lost control and it was an act of gross violence which has had consequences for the victim."
'Extreme circumstances'
The judge stated two children had witnessed the attack and were likely to be "deeply affected" by what happened.
Lawson's defence lawyer, Michael Anderson, said: "This offence was committed under the extreme circumstances that the country found itself in at the time due to the pandemic.
"Before this he had been in good employment - in the main, offshore work. He lost this as a consequence of the pandemic.
"Alcohol was taken and that was a pattern which emerged during the lockdown. He had a good life, until he was furloughed. He accepts prison is inevitable."
Lawson was also banned from contacting the woman or going within 50m of her for the next five years.