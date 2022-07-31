Climate change protestors occupy Aberdeen harbour
- Published
Climate change protesters have occupied part of Aberdeen harbour.
A group of around 30 demonstrators managed to evade attempts by security to close the gates at the Torry Marine base, at about 15:30.
Police Scotland said it was aware of the protest and confirmed it would be policed "proportionately and appropriately."
Aberdeen Harbour said those involved had put themselves and its staff in danger.
'Protect rights'
A spokesman said: "The Port of Aberdeen supports peaceful demonstration and debate, but we are a busy, operational port and the security breach at Torry Marine Base puts both the protestors and personnel operating within the port at risk.
"We are co-ordinating with Police Scotland to safely resolve the situation and continue port operations."
The spokesman added that the harbour aspired to be "Scotland's premier net zero port".
He added: "Our expanded port will be at the heart of the development of high potential sectors, including offshore wind and green hydrogen."
Meanwhile, police said they would respect the rights of the activists.
A spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do. This means that we will protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community."
Protest camp
Earlier, the activists raised their concerns during a rally in Aberdeen city centre.
A protest camp is also being held in St Fittick's Park, where demonstrators have been calling for a proposed Low Emission Zone to be "fair and just".
Campaign group, Friend's of St Fittick's Park, warned that it was the last green space in the area and said closing it would add to rising levels of pollution.
A spokesman for the company behind the LEZ said: "We recognise the strength of sentiment and how important accessible green public space and biodiverse areas are for the people of Torry, particularly the walkways, wetlands and habitats at St Fittick's Park and have already confirmed through this process that the East Tullos Burn will be retained.
"We have also committed to a programme of accessible green space enhancement that will ensure no overall net-loss in environmental capacity associated with the development of the zone."