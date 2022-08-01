Port of Aberdeen climate change protest ends peacefully
The Port of Aberdeen says a sit-in staged by climate change protesters on Sunday has ended peacefully.
A group of about 40 demonstrators entered Torry Marine Base after evading attempts by security to close its gates.
The port said that while it supports peaceful demonstration, the action put protestors and personnel at the port at risk.
The protesters had earlier taken part in a rally in Aberdeen city centre.
A protest camp was also held in nearby St Fittick's Park, where demonstrators called for a proposed Energy Transition Zone to be "fair and just".
Campaign group, Friends of St Fittick's Park, warned that it was the last green space in the area and said closing it would add to rising levels of pollution.