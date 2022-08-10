Scotland's first female bishop briefly suspended amid bullying claims
Scotland's first female bishop has been briefly suspended following allegations of bullying.
The Rt Rev Anne Dyer, 65, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney, was suspended early on Wednesday by the Scottish Episcopal Church.
However, the suspension was lifted just hours later following an appeal.
The church said it had received two formal complaints alleging misconduct, but said the move did not "constitute disciplinary action".
The Scottish Episcopal Church also said it not imply any assumption that "misconduct has been committed".
It said in a statement: "The suspension has been lifted with immediate effect, after the bishop gave notice of an appeal against the decision to suspend her from office.
"The suspension ceases to have effect until the appeal is determined by the Episcopal Synod. It is expected that a meeting will be arranged as soon as possible."
It comes after a 122-page document that alleged sustained bullying - as well as concerns about the finances and governances of the diocese - was sent to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator.
Last year a separate report into allegations of bullying against Bishop Dyer recommended she leave her role.
The report for the Scottish Episcopal Church claimed her diocese was suffering from "systemic dysfunction".
Bishop Dyer responded by saying she had faced "significant bullying and harassment" since she took up the role in 2018.