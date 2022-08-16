Serious Elgin Poundland shop fire being treated as suspicious
A serious fire at shop premises in Elgin is being treated as suspicious.
The incident happened at Poundland in the Moray town's High Street on Friday evening.
Police said a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had concluded and a criminal investigation was now under way.
A force spokesman said no-one was seriously injured but one person was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance personnel.
Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.
Temporary road closures were put in place while emergency services dealt with the fire and made the area safe.
