Police investigate two reports of rape in Orkney
Police in Orkney are investigating two reports of rape over County Show weekend.
Officers launched separate inquiries in Kirkwall after two women reported attacks.
The public toilets at St Magnus Lane, off Broad Street, were closed as part of inquiries into an incident on Saturday.
A separate incident at Muddisdale in Kirkwall in the early hours of Sunday is also being investigated.
Police Scotland said the assaults were not being linked and that they were pursuing positive lines of inquiry.
There will be extra patrols in place in each area.
Anyone with any information about either incident is asked to contact the police, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
