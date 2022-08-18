Rocket test takes firm closer to Shetland launches
- Published
A Scottish rockets firm says it has taken a step closer to launching satellites into space from Shetland.
Skyrora has carried out a static fire test on an engine for its 23m (75ft) long Skyrora XL orbital rocket.
The Edinburgh-based company said the engine operated as expected during a 20 second "burn" at Machrihanish Airbase in Argyll.
Skyrora hopes to begin commercial launches from the planned Saxa Vord Space Centre in Unst next year.