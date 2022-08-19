Boy aged 15 charged over serious Elgin shop fire

Fire sceneJasperImage
The fire happened on 12 August

A teenager has been charged after a serious fire at shop premises in Elgin.

The incident happened at Poundland in the Moray town's High Street on Friday 12 August.

No-one was seriously injured but one person was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance personnel.

Police Scotland said: "A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Temporary road closures were put in place while emergency services dealt with the fire and made the area safe.

More on this story

Related Topics