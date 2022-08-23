NHS Orkney repeatedly warned of health and safety failings
By Huw Williams
BBC Scotland reporter
- Published
NHS Orkney received repeated warnings it was not doing all it should to keep staff and patients safe, it has emerged.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the design of a bathroom at Kirkwall's Balfour Hospital had put mental health patients at risk.
The HSE also warned about inadequate training and protection for staff exposed to violence at work.
NHS Orkney said it had made improvements to address the issues.
The HSE first raised concerns in October and again after a follow-up visit earlier this summer.
It served notices requiring significant improvement to the way the health board managed risks of violence and aggression to clinical and hospital staff after an inspection.
Inspectors also highlighted the dangers to distressed and vulnerable patients in a room they use when they are waiting to be transferred from Orkney.
HSE said during its follow-up visit last month that it became clear the risks had not been addressed, and the room was being used much more.
It served a prohibition notice, which meant the transfer room could only be used if patients were under the direct supervision of staff at all times.
That was followed up by a further improvement notice requiring the risks to be removed from the room.
The same notice also repeated concerns about inadequate measures to protect staff from aggression, and the lack of training to help them cope when it happened.
An HSE spokesperson said: "We acknowledge that those who work in the healthcare sector can be vulnerable to violence and aggression - but risks should be properly managed."
NHS Orkney said it had made improvements to address the issues by increased training and hiring additional staff, but they acknowledged "there remains some distance to travel".
The health board added that remedial work had now been completed in the mental health transfer room to ensure it met legal standards and could now be used again.
A spokesperson said: "We are eager not to let our progress slip."