Aberdeenshire child sex offender jailed for nine years
- Published
A man has been jailed for nine years for sexual offences involving girls in Aberdeenshire dating back to the 1970s and 80s.
John Sinclair, now 72, admitted a total of 11 charges, including three of assault and rape, and lewd behaviour.
Detectives from Police Scotland's National Child Abuse Investigation unit led the investigation, and Sinclair was arrested and charged in 2019.
He was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday.
Sinclair had also previously admitted offences of assault.
Det Insp Anna Johnston said: "We welcome the sentencing of John Sinclair and I would like to thank the victims in this case who assisted us with our investigation.
"The passage of time does not make these incidents any easier to talk about and their bravery is to be commended.
"Cases like this show that Police Scotland is determined to bring the suspects of these crimes to justice."