Brenda Page: Trial of man accused of 1978 murder delayed
The trial of an 81-year-old man accused of murdering his former wife 44 years ago in Aberdeen has been delayed.
The body of Brenda Page, 32, was found in the city's Allan Street in July 1978.
Christopher Harrisson was due to go on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen this week, however he is now taking on a new legal team.
A fresh preliminary hearing will be held next week when a new trial diet is expected to be fixed.
Mr Harrisson is also accused of assault, breach of the peace, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Defence counsel David Moggach, who will no longer conduct the trial, said on Friday that efforts had been made to find Mr Harrisson new representation.
However the trial would take a new legal team some time to prepare for due to the volume of evidence and number of witnesses.
Judge Lord Richardson said it was "plainly very regrettable" but discharged the current trial diet.
The case will call again on Friday 2 September when Lord Richardson's "strong intention" is to fix the trial diet.