Stowaway squirrel sails thousands of miles to Aberdeen
- Published
A stowaway squirrel is being cared for after travelling thousands of miles on a boat to Aberdeen.
It is believed the Palm squirrel - also known as a Three-Striped squirrel - survived a three-week ocean adventure from as far afield as India.
The North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre (New Arc) charity was called in to help when the offshore vessel arrived in Aberdeen this week.
The squirrel - given the name Zippy - was said to be in good health.
Efforts will now be made to find him a new home.
Rescuers were told the Deep Explorer had sailed from India, although operator TechnipFMC has declined to disclose the vessel's route details.
New Arc, based near Ellon in Aberdeenshire, was alerted to the find by Pest Solutions - who had initially been called to Clipper Quay in Aberdeen - to see if they could look after the squirrel.
The charity's Keith Marley said."Naturally the answer was yes and an hour or so later they arrived with the squirrel safely secured in a pet carrier."
"We have to admit that our knowledge of Indian squirrels is hardly encyclopaedic so we had used the time between the call and his arrival in quickly swotting up on the likely arrival.
"India has over 40 different species of squirrel ranging from ground squirrels to giant flying squirrels. However, we decided to arrange accommodation for the most likely species which was one of the 'banded squirrels'.
"On arrival, our new visitor was transferred into a bigger cage where he could be assessed for condition. He was indeed a Palm squirrel or Three-Striped squirrel, very fit and active and faster than a speeding bullet, earning him the name Zippy."
Settled well
Mr Marley added: "Although stressed originally and having survived his three-week ocean trip in reasonably good condition, Zippy has now settled down and is already eating well.
"The task of finding him a specialist, permanent home, has now begun. We are looking for a zoo who will take him on, but in an ideal world we would love to follow our own principals of rescue and release and return him to his natural environment."
Maciej Wolinski, the Deep Explorer's master, said: "Anyone who's had a squirrel in their home knows how difficult they can be to capture.
"Our vessel team managed the situation safely and humanely, and we've made sure the squirrel is receiving the best possible care.
"We wish the squirrel well in finding its new home."