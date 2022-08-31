Forres man in court over murder bid against woman, 84
A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of an 84-year-old woman in Moray.
Police were called to Oyster Catcher Close in Forres at about 22:00 on Sunday.
The woman was taken to hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.
Scott McCulloch, 25, of Forres, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday charged with assault to severe injury, the danger of life, and attempted murder.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.