Air route between Aberdeen and Oslo reinstated by Loganair
- Published
Flights between Aberdeen and Oslo - seen as important for the energy sector - have been reinstated.
The direct route was operated by Scandinavian Airlines but was left vacant amid the pandemic.
Loganair has now introduced six year-round flights per week to Oslo Gardermoen Airport from Sunday to Friday.
The route between Aberdeen and the Norwegian capital will use Loganair's 49-seat Embraer 145 Regional aircraft.
Luke Lovegrove, chief operating officer at Loganair, said: "We're delighted to restore the important Aberdeen-Oslo route - we know it's been hugely missed by the business community and are confident it will support growth and strengthen ties between the north-east of Scotland and Norway."