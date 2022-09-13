Almost 100 ducks killed or injured by dogs in Elgin
- Published
Almost 100 ducks have been killed or injured by dogs on a Moray farm.
Police Scotland said 69 ducks were killed and 30 were injured at the farm in Elgin.
The incident happened at about 04:00 on Monday at Mayne Farm after two dogs entered a shed at the premises.
Sgt Michael Irwine said: "Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch."
