Police probe after body found on Aberdeen roundabout
Detectives in Aberdeen are investigating after a body was discovered on a roundabout in Dyce.
Emergency services were called to the roundabout near the Marriot Hotel, at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, at about 03:30 on Saturday.
Locals reported road closures and the presence of a police forensic tent.
Officers said they were currently treating the death as unexplained. It is not known if the body was a man or a woman.
Rail services on the nearby Inverness to Aberdeen line have been affected.
ScotRail tweeted that all lines were closed.
UPDATE: The line between Aberdeen and Dyce remains closed due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 17, 2022
Replacement transport is in place to help you keep moving.
🚌ℹ️Full details: https://t.co/J1m2Dni8ue
The operator said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Aberdeen and Dyce all lines are closed. Disruption is expected until 12:00."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 03:30 on Saturday 17 September 2022, police were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, Dyce, following the discovery of a body.
"The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, which are at an early stage."