Police probe after body found on Aberdeen roundabout

Marriot roundabout in AberdeenGoogle
A body was discovered on a roundabout in Dyce, Aberdeen

Detectives in Aberdeen are investigating after a body was discovered on a roundabout in Dyce.

Emergency services were called to the roundabout near the Marriot Hotel, at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, at about 03:30 on Saturday.

Locals reported road closures and the presence of a police forensic tent.

Officers said they were currently treating the death as unexplained. It is not known if the body was a man or a woman.

Rail services on the nearby Inverness to Aberdeen line have been affected.

ScotRail tweeted that all lines were closed.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The operator said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Aberdeen and Dyce all lines are closed. Disruption is expected until 12:00."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 03:30 on Saturday 17 September 2022, police were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, Dyce, following the discovery of a body.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, which are at an early stage."

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics