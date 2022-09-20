Woman charged after 80 ducks die in Elgin dog attack
A woman has been charged after 80 ducks and four sheep died in attacks by dogs in Moray.
The ducks died in an incident at about 04:00 on Monday 12 September at Mayne Farm in Elgin.
A week later, four sheep were also killed at the same location.
Police Scotland said the 42-year-old woman had been arrested and charged in connection with worrying livestock.
