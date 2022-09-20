Serial Aberdeen sex attacker jailed for decade of abuse
- Published
A serial sex attacker has been jailed for 12 years for a decade of crimes against three women.
Daniel Esslemont, 31, had earlier been convicted of rape, physical assaults and attempted murder carried out in Aberdeen.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he targeted his victims between 2011 and 2021.
Judge Michael O'Grady KC told Esslemont his actions were "unremittingly cruel and abusive".
He said: "Your behaved at times with something that I can only described as little short of barbarity."
The judge told him he had caused damage and pain that could not be undone.
He added: "All I can do is bring some sense of closure to these victims, to punish you for the horrendous things you done and provide what limited protection I can for the public in the future."
Esslemont will also be supervised for a further four years on his release.
He will also be on the sex offenders register for life.
'I was terrified'
Esslemont's first victim described him as "normal" before he ended up raping her.
The woman added: "He would tell me that he would murder my family and how he was going to do it. I was terrified."
The second victim was raped and told to hand over money so he could pay off drug debts.
She told prosecutor Derick Nelson: "He said that if I told police about what happened to me, he would kill me and my family."
Esslemont went on to try and kill the third woman in 2021.
He denied the accusations, but admitted he would punch walls to keep "calm".
In his closing speech to jurors, Mr Nelson had said Esslemont had "absolutely no respect for women".