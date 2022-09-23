'Our Aberdeen paper mill redundancies are a hammer blow'
- Published
Hundreds of redundancies at Aberdeen's last paper mill came "totally out the blue", devastated workers have said.
Stoneywood paper mill - which has operated for more than 250 years - went into administration on Thursday with the loss of more than 300 jobs.
Calum Mackay, who worked at the mill for 10 years, told BBC Scotland it was a "hammer blow".
Scottish Enterprise has given the mill owners more than £12m worth of support over the last three years.
In 2019, the business was sold to a new parent company, securing the jobs at the mill.
However administrators have now been appointed at the Arjowiggins Group mills at Stoneywood, as well as Chartham, Kent, with 368 of the group's 463 UK-based employees made redundant immediately.
A total of 301 out of 372 members of staff have been made redundant in Aberdeen.
Ninety five members of staff have been retained by the administrators to assist them with the operation of limited activity across the two sites while they explore any possibility of a sale of the sites and assets.
Redundant Mr Mackay, who was the union convener at the mill, said workers were told on Thursday afternoon to attend a meeting an hour later.
He said: "We were told that we were redundant, they had exhausted every avenue they had to try and keep the place open.
"We had been expecting a buy over, unfortunately instead we got a hammer blow.
"Obviously it was no surprise to any of us to the learn the company was in trouble, that had been the case for a long time, since 2019 we've had severe issues, and the management team have struggled to keep the operation going."
He described the sudden news of administration as "an absolute shock, totally out the blue".
Mr Mackay said: "The site has been here for 252 years, an awful lot of the families that were here 252 years ago are still here.
"It's devastating, very distressing."
Asked about prospects, he said: "There are an awful lot of people here later in their working life shall we say, they are going to struggle, they really are.
"It really is the end of an era, a large part of Aberdeen's history revolved around mills, to see it go, it's a tragedy for the area, it's a tragedy for Scotland. It marks the passing of a once great industry."
Shauna Wright, of the Unite union, said workers were saddened at the sudden news.
"None of the members were expecting anything like this at all," she said.
"It really hasn't sunk in to a lot of our members, we are still trying to understand how did this happen so quickly."
A mass meeting is being organised for next week.
Scottish Enterprise said: "Our interventions helped maintain an important employer's presence in Aberdeen and protect the jobs of its employees since it first went into voluntary administration in January 2019, as well as leveraging private sector investment into the company.
"Our decisions to support Arjowiggins were based on a shared view, alongside private investors, that the company had a viable future.
"However, conditions deteriorated and despite the best efforts of everyone involved it was not possible to secure a sale of the business as a going concern."
The Scottish government said it was a "concerning" situation.
"This will be a very uncertain time for the company's staff, their families and the local areas, which will be affected by this decision," a statement said.
"Scottish Enterprise will work with the administrators to understand the potential options for the business going forward and explore all possibilities to rescue the jobs."
Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: "Arjowiggins has a long and proud history dating back more than 260 years, so this is immensely troubling news for UK and Scottish manufacturing.
"Unfortunately, and following on from the severe challenges posed by the pandemic, the significant economic headwinds which have been impacting industrial manufacturing businesses up and down the country, including skyrocketing energy costs and spiralling input prices, have proved to be overwhelming for the group.
"The management team has asked that we pass on their sincere thanks to all employees, customers and suppliers, plus Scottish Enterprise, for their strong support during these very difficult times, and they would like to express their deep regret that there was unfortunately no other option available for this historic group."
Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden described the news as "absolutely devastating".
He said: "Stoneywood Mill has been a very successful business in our city for more than 250 years and everything must be done to safeguard jobs and protect its future."
The purchase of the paper mill in September 2019 for an undisclosed sum was made by subsidiaries of a new venture, Creative Paper Holdings Ltd.