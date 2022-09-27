Brewdog boss James Watt wins £100,000 fraud claim court action
The boss of Brewdog has won a court action over a £100,000 fraud claim.
James Watt, who co-founded the Aberdeenshire-based beer giant, said he had been "harassed, defrauded and defamed" over the past two years.
He has now won an undefended Court of Session action against Emili Ziem over payments he made to her believing she could help identify "people spreading lies".
The £600,000 court ruling in Mr Watt's favour included expenses.
Judge Lord Brailsford said the defender Emili Ziem had failed to respond to the court, and found the transfer of £100,000 in Bitcoin was "induced by fraudulent misrepresentation".
Reacting to the ruling, Mr Watt wrote: "For the past two years I have been the subject of a vicious and relentless campaign of abuse, often by troll accounts posting and sharing appalling lies about me (often direct to family and friends) - lies that were then amplified all over the internet.
"It has taken a significant personal toll and been a massive distraction. I needed to do all I could to bring the campaign to an end.
"I want to say I didn't go to court lightly, but I have been harassed, defrauded and defamed, and it has deeply affected me, my family and my business. I had no choice."
'Horrific abuse'
He explained: "The Court of Session ruled that Ms Ziem committed a serious fraud against me involving lies and malicious communications.
"Ms Ziem said she could help me identify the people responsible for spreading false and malicious lies about me via troll accounts and asked for payment to do so. I was desperate to stop this horrific abuse, so I paid up."
Emili Ziem has been approached for comment.
Earlier this year Mr Watt was accused of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power in the workplace by former staff.
More than 15 ex-Brewdog workers spoke to the BBC's Disclosure programme.
Former Brewdog USA workers said Mr Watt's behaviour made female bartenders feel "uncomfortable" and "powerless".
Lawyers for Mr Watt said the allegations were false and he denied behaving inappropriately.
BBC Scotland said in a statement on Tuesday: "Emili Ziem was not a contributor, nor was she a source for any of the claims made in the programme."
The corporation added it stood by its journalism.