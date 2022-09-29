Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt sought over 1983 Aberdeen murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a taxi driver 39 years ago are keen to trace a man in an Iron Maiden T-shirt who they believe may be able to help with the inquiry.
George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi in Pitfodels Station Road in Aberdeen in 1983.
A cheese wire had been used as a garrotte during the attack.
Police now want to identify a man seen in Wilson's Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in September 2015.
He was wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt and is described as being small, stocky, in his 60 or 70s and local to Aberdeen.
On the evening of 29 September 1983, Mr Murdoch had picked up a fare in Aberdeen's west end and told his control room he was heading to Culter.
About two miles into the journey, he turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of the city, where he was assaulted.
Two young cyclists saw him being attacked and raised the alarm, but officers arrived too late.
Mr Murdoch's wife Jessie - who died in 2004 - worried about his safety, but he told her he would never resist a robber.
His money and wallet were stolen in the attack but police could not say if this had been the motive.
Last year, a reward for information about the murder was doubled to £20,000.
The case was also featured on the BBC's Crimewatch Live programme earlier this year.
Det Insp James Callander, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Following last year's appeal we now have information about a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to assist with our investigation into the murder of George.
"We continue to receive information about what may have happened to George, which is very encouraging and I would like to thank the public for this. The public's continued assistance and support is vital in order to bring this inquiry to a conclusion and provide much needed closure to George's family.
"We are urging anyone who has not come forward previously who believes they can assist the investigation to contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at CDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk."