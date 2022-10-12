Dangerous driver admits striking police officer with car
A dangerous driver has admitted reversing his car into a police officer after a high-speed incident in Aberdeenshire.
Police deployed a stinger device after Charlie Deans was spotted driving at speeds up to 90mph in September 2019.
Deans drove off again, before reversing into Sgt Graeme Smith in Blackburn, wedging him between two vehicles.
The 25-year-old admitted driving dangerously and striking the officer to the danger of his life.
The case at the High Court in Aberdeen was adjourned for a narrative of the facts and a victim impact statement.
Deans admitted several charges, starting with failing to stop for a uniformed female police officer in Aberdeen.
He admitted driving at excessive speed up to 80mph through the Bridge of Don, and up to 90mph along the B997, heading from Dyce towards Hatton of Fintray, where police officers had deployed a stinger device, causing the tyres to deflate and disintegrate, and driving off again at speed.
He also admitted striking Sgt Smith to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and the danger of his life in the course of his employment when he reversed, causing the officer to be wedged between the car and a stationary police vehicle.
Deans, of Aberdeen, had been due to go on trial this week, but his pleas were accepted by the Crown on Wednesday afternoon.
Judge Buchanan continued bail ahead of the court hearing a full narrative of the events.
He disqualified Deans from driving with immediate effect.