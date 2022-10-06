Man dies in A90 Balmedie crash and three taken to hospital
A 91-year-old man has died and three people including a toddler have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.
The collision involving a silver BMW and a black Nissan Qashqai happened on the A90 north of Balmedie at about 09:35 on Thursday.
The driver of the BMW died at the scene.
The three in the Nissan - an 18-month-old boy, a woman aged 26 and a 41-year-old man - were taken to hospital.
They were being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, are keen to obtain any dash-cam footage from motorists in the area at the time.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
