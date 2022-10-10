Rescuers thanked after Peterhead fishing boat sank off Shetland
- Published
Rescuers have been praised after eight crew members were saved when a fishing boat sank following a collision with another vessel.
The Peterhead-based Guiding Star went down following the incident with her sister vessel Guiding Light 45 miles (72km) off Shetland on Thursday.
Three crew were rescued by the Shetland Coastguard helicopter, and five were taken on board the Guiding Light.
The skipper and owners said they wanted to thank all involved.
A video posted on YouTube by the HM Coastguard showed some of the men being winched to safety.
Three crew were flown to Shetland, and the remaining five were taken to Peterhead on Guiding Light.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has started an investigation.
Owners Livingstone LLP said in a statement on Monday: "Both ourselves and the skipper of the vessel would like to pay tribute to all of those who participated in the safe rescue of the crew.
"Our thanks go HM Coastguard for co-ordinating the rescue, the Sumburgh Coastguard helicopter crew, the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, the Scottish Ambulance Service in Shetland, those vessels that were near the scene of the incident that stood by and the Fishermen's Mission in Shetland, Inverness, Peterhead and Aberdeen for ongoing support."