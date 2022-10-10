George Murdoch: Brutal 1983 Aberdeen murder to be focus of new TV appeal
- Published
The brutal murder of an Aberdeen taxi driver 39 years ago is to feature in a new television appeal.
George "Dod" Murdoch, 58, was found dead beside his taxi on 29 September 1983.
A cheese wire had been used as a garrotte during the attack. No-one has ever been arrested in connection with the murder, and there is now a £50,000 reward.
The appeal will feature on the BBC's Crimewatch Live on Tuesday morning.
Mr Murdoch had picked up a fare in Aberdeen's west end and told his control room he was heading to Culter.
About two miles into the journey, he turned off on to Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of the city, where he was assaulted.
Two young cyclists saw him being attacked and raised the alarm.
His money and wallet were stolen in the attack.
Last month, police issued an appeal to identify a man seen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt in Wilson's Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in September 2015, who officers believe may be able to help the investigation.
He was described as being small, stocky, in his 60 or 70s, and local to Aberdeen.
'Senseless murder'
Speaking ahead of the Crimewatch Live appeal, senior investigating officer Det Insp James Callander said: "Regardless of how much time has passed, we continue receive a positive response from members of the public from all around the world when we appeal for information about this senseless murder.
"We now have information about a man we would like to speak to who may be able to assist with information about George's murder. Hopefully the national television appeal will give us the platform to reach someone who may be able to help us identify this man."
Mr Murdoch's wife Jessie - who died in 2004 - worried about his safety, but he told her he would never resist a robber.
Mr Murdoch's nephew Alex McKay said the family remained "hopeful".
He said the recent conviction in another cold case - the Renee MacRae murder - offered them hope.
Anyone who believes they can assist the investigation is asked to contact 101 or e-mail a dedicated inbox at SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.police.uk.