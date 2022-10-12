Police tried to stop car before dramatic Aberdeen crash
- Published
Police had tried to stop a car before it was involved in a dramatic crash in Aberdeen, it has been revealed.
The car ended up on its roof in Crown Street in the early hours of Tuesday.
A 35-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and the man was later arrested.
Police Scotland said officers attempted to stop the car prior to the crash, and had referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).
The man and woman were said to be in a stable condition.