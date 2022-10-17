Woman, 82, killed in two-car crash in Orkney
- Published
An 82-year-old woman has died in hospital following a two-car crash in Orkney.
The accident involving a red Land Rover Discovery and a black VW Golf happened on the A965 at Cursiter at about 18:40 on Saturday.
The woman, who was a passenger in the Discovery, was taken Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Sunday.
The 79-year-old man driving the Discovery and a 26-year-old man driving the Golf both suffered minor injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.