North Sea offshore workers begin 48-hour strike over pay
More than 300 offshore workers have begun a 48-hour strike in a union dispute over pay.
Unite members rejected a pay offer, with 95% supporting strike action in a ballot turnout of 86%.
The union said the workers involved are employed by Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell.
The industrial action covers several North Sea installations on Thursday and Friday, with further strikes planned for later in the year.
The pay dispute involves workers covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA).
Unite said the rejected offer was a substantial real-terms pay cut.
Alix Thom, workforce engagement manager with industry body Offshore Energies UK, said employers and unions were "working hard to address workforce concerns".
"Workers in all sectors across the UK are feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis," she said.
"However industrial action does not offer a solution, and is not helpful for our sector, which is doing all it can to attract the investment essential to protect jobs and to ensure national energy security.
"We are certain all parties are looking to resolve matters as soon as possible."
The UKDCA has been approached for comment.