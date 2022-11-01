Flooding causes Aberdeen travel problems after night of heavy rain
- Published
Flooding has caused travel disruption in Aberdeen and surrounding areas after a night of torrential rain.
Cars became stuck in deep water, including in Polmuir Road near the city's Duthie Park.
Aberdeen City Council said it had about 40 reports of flooding, and all those it attended were due to a build-up of leaves on drain lids.
Forecasts indicated the heavy overnight rain was set to ease as the day progressed.
The council said some roads were not passable, and it was prioritising calls where there was a risk to property.