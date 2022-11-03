Italian driver on trial over death of five people in Moray crash
- Published
A driver from Italy has gone on trial accused of causing a crash that killed five people in Moray.
Alfredo Ciociola, 50, allegedly fell asleep at the wheel of a vehicle and collided with another car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
He is accused of causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously.
Mr Ciociola pled not guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The charge states that he failed to pay proper attention to the road in front of him and hit a vehicle driven by Morag Smith.
Ms Smith was seriously injured and her passengers Audrey Appleby, Evalyn Collie and Edward Reid died.
Mr Ciocola's passengers Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola also died. The other passengers Frederico Ciociola, Francesco Patane and Concetta Passanisi were injured.
Trial judge Lord Mulholland told jurors that evidence was expected to begin on Friday.
He said an Italian interpreter was accompanying the accused.