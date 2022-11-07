Football team saves runaway puppy from busy road
A scared puppy has been rescued from the middle of a busy road by a football team.
The Turriff United squad initially thought Pomeranian cross pug Foxy was a cat whey they spotted her dodging traffic on the A96 in Moray.
They stopped the bus and managed to coax the four-month-old dog to safety.
She has now been reunited with her owners after an appeal on social media at the weekend. She may have run away after being spooked by fireworks.
Wee bit of drama on the way home...we have acquired a poor wee toot who must have been spooked and run off...the wee cutie was running about the road just south of Elgin but thanks to Deano and GT jumping off the bus and coaxing her in we managed to get hold of her and take pic.twitter.com/7AfB4wAZ1t— Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) November 5, 2022
Coach Graeme Taylor told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland they had a game at Nairn County on Saturday afternoon and were heading from Elgin towards Lhanbryde on the A96.
"It was a pretty perilous situation, it was a busy time," he said.
"Just instinctively we stopped the bus and stopped the traffic and went chasing after this little puppy. We went up either side of the road. Fair play to the people on the road, slowing down, sensing there was something going on.
"We managed to coax her from under a car onto the bus to safety - there's no doubt she'd have been killed if we'd left her. It was a bit of a heart in the mouth moment, I thought she was going to get run over."
He explained: "She was very frightened obviously. She was a lovely little girl and was licking us all over."
Except for a small accident on one pair of trousers on the bus, the rescue mission was a complete success.
"I'm glad she's now reunited with her owner," Mr Taylor added.
Owner Martha Stewart said she and her family wanted to thank the team who they regarded as heroes.