Circus performers pulled children from Moray crash wreck

It is alleged that on the A96 road near Inveramsay Bridge, Pitcaple, in Aberdeenshire, and on the Huntly to Keith road near to the Drummuir junction, Keith, Morayshire, Mr Ciociola failed to pay proper attention to the road ahead, fell asleep and repeatedly braked and drove onto the opposing carriageway, colliding with a Nissan SUV driven by Morag Smith.