Scotland on course for warmest November night
- Published
Scotland is on course for its warmest November night since records began, forecasters believe.
The temperature reached 14.5C in the Dyce area of Aberdeen in November 2007 - a record high.
But meteorologists believe that record could be broken overnight on Thursday into Friday, again at Dyce.
Forecasters said the warm airflow was coming from west of Spain to Scotland. Any confirmation of temperature records will be known on Friday morning.
At the Met Office at Dyce, Gillean Keith, a senior operation meteorologist, said: "We are certainly seeing quite a mild spell for November."
She told BBC Scotland the wind also warmed as it went over Scotland's mountains.
"We are seeing a warming trend, although we can never attribute one particular event to climate change," she added.
Of the 14.5C record, she said: "We may well come close or break that in the next 24-hour period."
The Scottish SPCA believes warmer weather may be helping wildlife such hedgehogs and bats.
The charity's senior wildlife assistant Nicole Molloy said: "Last October we had 114 hedgehogs, skinny, weak, unwell, and this year we've had 42 hedgehogs, not as bad as last year.
"They're not as unwell as they usually are."
She said hedgehogs would usually go into hibernation in October when it gets to 5C and below, and would be about 600g (21oz).
"We are not really seeing that," she said, adding it has been an emerging pattern in the last couple of years.