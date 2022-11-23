Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence
Aberdeen City Council has been told teachers at a city school have voted in favour of industrial action over violence against staff, BBC Scotland has learned.
Last month the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said there were serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy.
The EIS has not confirmed the result.
But documents seen by BBC Scotland showed the majority of those who voted were in support of industrial action.
The local authority and the EIS have been asked for a response.
The union had said violence against teachers, both physical and verbal, perpetrated by a very small percentage of pupils, had become far too frequent at Northfield Academy.
The local authority previously said work had been undertaken to address concerns in recent months.
Balloting in an individual school on such an issue is regarded as very unusual.
It comes as teachers at a Glasgow high school are to hold 12 days of strike action over violent and abusive pupil behaviour.
Earlier this month the NASUWT union instructed members at Bannerman High School in Baillieston to refuse to teach pupils who were deemed threatening and abusive.