Amber weather warning for eastern Scotland
- Published
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain in parts of eastern Scotland.
It warned of fast-flowing or deep floodwater "causing danger to life".
The alert will be in place for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross from midnight on Thursday until 15:00 on Friday.
The Met Office said some areas could see as much rain in the next 24 to 36 hours as would be expected during the entire month of November.
There is also a yellow warning of rainfall on high ground, with up to 100mm possible across the hills of Aberdeenshire and Angus.
Craig Snell from the Met Office said Scotland could see "two days of persistent rain".
Good afternoon to you all. Very wet weather in the forecast for eastern Scotland. The Met Office has issued yellow and amber warnings. Details, from Kirsteen. pic.twitter.com/oSKHp7lCWV— BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) November 17, 2022
ScotRail said speed restrictions would be in place on the network, with passengers warned to expect longer journey times.
The rail operator tweeted: "Over a month's worth of rain is expected to fall in many areas across eastern Scotland between now and 07:00 on Saturday.
"For your safety, speed restrictions will come into place - check your journey on our app before travelling over the next few days."
Aberdeen City Council said it had been cleaning storm drains.
The council cancelled Thursday's Christmas tree switch on due to the bad weather forecast.
Residents in flood-prone areas were recommended to stock up on sandbags or door flood stops.