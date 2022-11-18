Aberdeen chosen as venue for tall ships in 2025
The Tall Ships event is to return to Aberdeen, it has been announced.
The city previously hosted the prestigious event back in 1991 and 1997.
It has been announced that the vessels will visit four ports in 2025, with Aberdeen included alongside Le Havre and Dunkirk in France and Kristiansand in Norway.
Aberdeen City Council said it expected to host an audience of half a million to see between 30 and 50 tall ships.
Lord Provost David Cameron said: "This is absolutely terrific news for the city of Aberdeen.
"Everyone will join me in looking forward to 2025 and welcoming the Tall Ships back to inspire a whole new generation of Aberdonians."