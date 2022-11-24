Man in court after Stonehaven police firearms and taser incident
A man has appeared in court after a police firearm and taser were used at a disturbance in Aberdeenshire.
Armed officers were called to Hunter Place in Stonehaven on Monday afternoon.
Martynas Kulvinskas, 31, was charged with abduction and assault, abduction and assault to injury, and having a blade or point in public.
He made no plea at at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.
The circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).