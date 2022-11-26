Woman, 84, seriously injured after being hit by van in Orkney
An 84-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van in Orkney.
The accident happened as the woman was walking along Junction Road in Kirkwall at about 16:30 on Friday.
The pensioner was taken to Balfour Hospital for treatment. The male driver of the Volkswagen Transporter van involved in the collision was uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
Sgt Neil Macdonald said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who has any information to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from around that time."
