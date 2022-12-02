Suicide: I'm sleeping rough to fund a new mental health centre
A man is sleeping rough in a bid to fund a new mental health centre after losing friends to suicide.
Danny Thain, from Fraserburgh, is almost finished his month-long challenge in Aberdeen.
The 27-year-old father is on the streets until next week with a sign encouraging people to start conversations about mental health.
He ultimately hopes to raise £3m to open Aberdeenshire's first "strictly mental health rehabilitation centre".
Mr Thain lost three friends to suicide within eight years.
"The first suicide I ever experienced was when I was 18-years-old," he told BBC Scotland.
"I actually carried the coffin of my best friend out of a church, so going through that is really intense.
"The year later I lost another close friend to suicide and another just this summer."
Mr Thain wants his challenge to encourage people to be more open so they can begin conversations about mental health issues.
He said while he was glad people had opened up, their stories had also taken a personal toll on him.
"I've probably had around 30-plus people who have shared stories with me," he said.
"There have been people who have attempted suicide, contemplated suicide, or have experienced suicide and have felt that this is a safe place to come down and actually share their story with me and it's just been absolutely monumental.
"It's a true saying that a counsellor needs a counsellor. I'm obviously listening to everyone's things and hearing these heavy stories but I've not got anyone to hear what I'm saying. So I've been trying to hold back more now and look after myself."
Mr Thain's World Suicide Prevention Project aims to open a 16-bedroom 300-acre site which would provide professional support.
'People need help now'
"I've got my eyes on an estate," he said. "This is something that's not been done. It's professional in every single aspect of the healing process. It's not a virtual setting and not a waiting list.
"People need help now so we want to do something and provide something that's just going to be absolutely monumental."
Speaking about sleeping rough in recent weeks, he said: "In any given day I've got no food, no money, no shelter, no water, I've got to find all those things. That's a mental strain."
He said he was dealing with rejection from people, having to carry everything around, poor weather and having to find a place to sleep.
"All those things alone are tough, add homelessness to that as well it's unbelievably tough. So it's very, very draining," he said.
Mr Thain's last night sleeping rough is next Wednesday when he will host a sleep-out in Aberdeen's Duthie Park.
