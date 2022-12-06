The Aberdeenshire care home worker older than some residents
At the age of 81, care home worker Liz Thomson is older than many of the residents she helps look after.
Mrs Thomson - who is based at Balhousie Care Home in Huntly, Aberdeenshire - is believed to be one of Scotland's oldest care home workers.
It followed a change of career at 60.
She tried giving up work 20 years ago after nearly five decades of working in retail and running a hotel and B&B, but after just six months decided retirement was not for her.
And despite her 82nd birthday fast approaching, she said she had no intention of putting her feet up any time soon.
"I just love it," she said of working with the elderly residents.
"I get up in the morning and look forward to seeing them all.
"I'm older than quite a few of the residents. Some of them are only in their 70s. But they never mention my age. We have a lot in common and sit and speak about everything under the sun."
She initially had a spell at another care home, before she joined the staff at Balhousie when it opened 10 years ago, when she was approached by the manager while she was visiting a resident.
"He offered me a job, so I took it," she said.
"I tried retiring once. I went out for afternoon teas and met up with friends but that was 20 years ago and I've worked ever since.
"I don't like sitting about doing nothing."
Despite two hip replacements, she still works 30 hours a week.
She started off in the kitchen and is now an activities coordinator.
This has seen her help organise a knitting club, chair exercises and bowling, as well as arts and crafts, baking, and bus trips, and visits from local community groups.
'I think I'm lucky'
She said: "We try to do two each day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. It's a lot of fun and, if I'm not here, they're always asking where I am."
Mrs Thomson also insists on paying her respects to late residents, many of whom she has formed a close bond with over the years, by attending their funerals.
"I think I'm awfully lucky. I'm never tired.
"I want to cut down a bit after the new year but I have no plans to retire," she added.
Katie Hopewell, who teamed up as activities coordinator with Mrs Thomson in the summer, said: "She is always full of energy and has a real devotion to her job and to the residents.
"I have rarely known her to have time off work and she often pops in at weekends and always at Christmas even when she's not on duty.
"She still drives to work everyday and although she often speaks of cutting down her hours, she usually finds a reason not to."