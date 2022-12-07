Seal pup rescued from Stonehaven town centre street
- Published
An underweight seal pup has been rescued after making its way into Stonehaven town centre from the beach.
The small mammal was initially spotted on Tuesday night before being ushered back towards the sea.
However it returned on Wednesday morning and was taken into care by vets.
Vet Emma Thomson from the town's Kirkton Veterinary Centre said the seal pup would be taken to the Scottish SPCA rescue centre at Fishcross.
"We think it's a boy," she told BBC Scotland.
"He's very underweight and ended up in the middle of town probably just looking for some food.
"He probably just got confused and lost. But he's a bright wee thing."
The seal pup was being rehydrated before being passed into the care of the animal charity for rehabilitation.
The vet urged people to contact experts such as British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) or the Scottish SPCA if they found a distressed or injured seal.