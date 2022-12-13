Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
- Published
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed.
Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
Three passengers in the car were killed, along with Ciociola's friend Frances Saliba and his son Lorenzo.
He was jailed for three years at the High Court in Livingston.
He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years in the UK.
Naval officer Ciociola had denied the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was convicted of causing death by careless driving last month after a trial.
The three people who died in the car - Audrey Appleby, Evalyn Collie and Edward Reid - had been returning from a dancing event at the time of the crash.
The car's driver, Morag Smith, was badly injured.
Ciociola was extradited from Italy after failing to attend an earlier court appearance in Scotland.
The jail sentence was backdated to 9 May when he was taken into custody in the UK.