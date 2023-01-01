First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
- Published
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland.
NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00.
Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg (6lb 8oz) to parents Shauna Moodie and Demetri Moffat.
Meanwhile, at Glasgow's Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, a boy was born at 00:11.
Parents Megan Barrass and Taylor Bowman have not yet named their son, who weighed 3.63kg (8lb).
A few minutes later, Jennifer and Dean Carr from Kennoway, Fife, welcomed Harper Elizabeth at 00:21.
Back at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit, Chloe Jamieson and Jack Bennet welcomed daughter Amelia at 01:09.
Adalyn followed a few hours later at 03:35, to the delight of parents May and Myoaung Chit, while Tehreem and Mohammed welcomed a daughter at 03:38.
The University Hospital Wishaw in Lanarkshire also saw the arrival of several new year babies.
Elizabeth Smith and Craig McLachlan's son Kai was born at the hospital at 03:07. Nicole Cushnan and her partner Lewis Connor welcomed daughter Lilah a few hours later at 07:11.
In Larbert, Sabah and Waqar Rauf welcomed a daughter at 03:14 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
NHS Grampian's first baby of 2023 was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital at around 01:20.
Cody Alexander Morrice was then born at the hospital at 03:30, to the delight of mother Samantha and father Sean.
Morgan Blanchard and Gary Watt, from Orkney, welcomed their first child at the hospital at 04.45.